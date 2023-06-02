Arj Barker to play historic show at Richmond Regent

Australia's favourite American comic, Arj Barker, will bring his Power Hour to Richmond Regent on Friday, July 14.
Tickets for the special event are available now through ticketmaster.com.au.
The show is a "best of" the material that has kept audiences laughing over the past 30 years, all "lovingly restored, refined sand remastered". Of course, there will also be a spinkling of new material and a bit of improv thrown into the mix for good measure.
The Regent is located in Windsor Street, Richmond.
