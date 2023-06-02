Hawkesbury Gazette
Arj Barker to play historic show at Richmond Regent

June 2 2023 - 12:00pm
Arj Barker will play Richmond Regent on July 14.
Australia's favourite American comic, Arj Barker, will bring his Power Hour to Richmond Regent on Friday, July 14.

