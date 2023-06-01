Hawkesbury Gazette
Autism Spectrum questions answered for parents at workshop

June 1 2023 - 12:00pm
Autism Spectrum questions answered for parents at workshop
Autism Spectrum questions answered for parents at workshop

Richmond Community Services Inc together with Windsor Professional Centre will host a free workshop for parents and primary carers of children up to 12 years of age, titled, Autism Spectrum Diagnosis Next Steps.

