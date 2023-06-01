Autism Spectrum questions answered for parents at workshop

Richmond Community Services Inc together with Windsor Professional Centre will host a free workshop for parents and primary carers of children up to 12 years of age, titled, Autism Spectrum Diagnosis Next Steps.
To be held from 9.30am to 1pm on Wednesday, June 14, attendees will have the chance to gain a better understanding about the autism spectrum.
It will address the following: what is autism; how autism affects a child's learning and behaviour; strategies that work for children with autism; early intervention; and information share.
The workshop will be held at Richmond Community Services Inc, 20 West Market Street, Richmond.
Free childcare is available anfd bookings are essential, via 4588 3502 or admin@rcsi.ngo.org.au.
