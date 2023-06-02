Sunday race session returns to Hawkesbury for long weekend

Hawkesbury Race Club invites all to enjoy something a little different later this month, with the Sunday Session Raceday returning on Sunday, June 11.
There will be something for everyone, but the best bit is that partygoers won't have to worry about work the next day as it is a public holiday.
The club will offer "Happy Hour" prices from 12pm to 2pm and popular DJ Matt Ellings will be at the decks in the Race Cave.
"We created the Sunday Session Raceday last year, which received great support from the local community," said Hawkesbury Race Club sales and marketing manager Eliza Babazogli.
"With a public holiday the next day, on course patrons can relax and enjoy everything we have to offer on the day.
Gates will open at 11am. Hawkesbury Race Club is in Racecourse Road, Clarendon. Visit hawkesburyraceclub.com.au.
