Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Sunday race session returns to Hawkesbury for long weekend

June 2 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Step out in style at Hawkesbury Race Club. Picture supplied.
Step out in style at Hawkesbury Race Club. Picture supplied.

Hawkesbury Race Club invites all to enjoy something a little different later this month, with the Sunday Session Raceday returning on Sunday, June 11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.