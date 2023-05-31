Hawkesbury Gazette
Stunning landscapes on show at Purple Noon Gallery

May 31 2023 - 4:30pm
The works of Hiren Patel will be on display at Purple Noon Gallery from Saturday, June 3.
A collection of works exploring the beauty of the NSW countryside will go on display at Purple Noon Gallery from Saturday, June 3.

