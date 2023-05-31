Stunning landscapes on show at Purple Noon Gallery

A collection of works exploring the beauty of the NSW countryside will go on display at Purple Noon Gallery from Saturday, June 3.
Locals are invited to the gallery from 6pm to check out Hiren Patel's Contemplation: A Landscape Journey.
For those who can't make the event, a guided tour of the exhibition hosted by Hiren will go live on the night at the gallery's website, purplenoongallery.com.au.
The collection features a series of paintings that showcase the natural beauty and diversity of the state, as seen through the artistic perspective of Hiren.
Each of the oil paintings offer a stunning interpretation of the landscape, capturing unique colours, light and atmosphere.
Purple Noon Gallery is located at 606 Terrace Road, Freemans Reach.
