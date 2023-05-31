Marketing workshop for Hawkesbury community groups

A Communications and Marketing Workshop for Community Groups will be held from 10am to 12.30pm on Friday, June 2, at Windsor RSL.
It will be presented by founder of Hawkesbury Women in Business and On Track Galaxy Accounting, Sarah Cassim.
Attendees will be given tips on how to best promote their community groups and clubs.
You will learn how to: promote events and projects to the Hawkesbury community; reach and engage with local residents; create effective marketing content; utilise free or low-cost marketing and social media platforms.
For more information or to secure you place email brightideas@hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au or call 0428 212 948.
