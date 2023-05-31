Hawkesbury Gazette
Marketing workshop for Hawkesbury community groups

May 31 2023 - 12:00pm
Gain valuable insights into running an effective marketing campaign for your group.
A Communications and Marketing Workshop for Community Groups will be held from 10am to 12.30pm on Friday, June 2, at Windsor RSL.

