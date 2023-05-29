Service NSW to visit Hawkesbury's Community Hubs

Service NSW will visit Hawkesbury Community Hubs in Wilberforce, Colo Heights and St Albans over the coming fortnight to offer help to residents.
Representative can help you replace lost or damaged documents, including birth certificates, driver licences, photo cards and Fair Trading licences and permits. They can also put you in touch with a range of government support services and initiatives.
The schedule is as follows:
Wednesdays, May 31 and June 7, from 9.30am to 2.30pm at Wilberforce School Of Arts, 531 Wilberforce Road, Wilberforce;
Thursdays, June 1 and 8, from 9.30am to 2.30pm at Colo Heights Hall, 2996 Putty Road, Colo Heights; and
Fridays, June 2 and 9, from 9.30am to 2.30pm at St Albans School of Arts Hall, 7 Upper MacDonald Road, St Albans.
Customer care appointments can be booked at service.nsw.gov.au/OnlineBookings.
