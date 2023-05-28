Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Have your say on draft Hawkesbury place plans

May 29 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawkesbury Council's place plans aim to ensure its townships thrive into the future.
Hawkesbury Council's place plans aim to ensure its townships thrive into the future.

Hawkesbury locals have been urged to cast an eye over a series of draft plans that will lay the foundations for the future face of ten townships in the LGA.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.