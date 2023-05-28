Have your say on draft Hawkesbury place plans

Hawkesbury locals have been urged to cast an eye over a series of draft plans that will lay the foundations for the future face of ten townships in the LGA.
The council has placed on public exhibition place plans for Bilpin, St Albans, Colo Heights, Pitt Town, North Richmond, Kurrajong, Kurmond, Wilberforce, Glossodia and Bligh Park.
According to the council, a place plan is a long-term guide for future planning in each of the centres, aiming to "improve the sense of place, ensure local business has the conditions to thrive, and to create a place that instills pride in the community".
Common features of each plan include:
The individual plans were prepared based on the outcomes of community engagement.
The plans will be on display at yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au until Wednesday, June 21. Public submissions will close on the same day.
It can also be viewed in person at: Council's Administration Building, 366 George Street, Windsor; Richmond Branch Library, 29 West Market Street, Richmond; and Hawkesbury Central Library, 300 George Street, Windsor.
