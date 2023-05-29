Hawkesbury Gazette
Sweet winter companions await at Hawkesbury's animal shelter

May 29 2023 - 12:30pm
Meet Tyson, a lovable lad looking for a new home.
Until further notice, all pooches at Hawkesbury Companion Animal Shelter will cost just $49.

Local News

