Sweet winter companions await at Hawkesbury's animal shelter

Until further notice, all pooches at Hawkesbury Companion Animal Shelter will cost just $49.
This price includes microchipping, lifetime council registration, desexing and first vaccination.
Council receives cats and dogs from the Cumberland, Penrith, The Hills and of course Hawkesbury LGAs.
"We receive dogs and cats from many areas, and we encourage people from far and wide to come to our shelter for a pet rather than go to a pet shop," said Hawkesbury Mayor, Councillor Sarah McMahon.
"Our friendly shelter staff are always happy to talk with you and answer any questions you may have about caring for dogs and cats or what their personalities are like to find one that suits you."
At the shelter you will meet friendly four-legged folk like Tyson, who has been described as a submissive boy with a gentle nature. He has been getting along with other dogs while he's been at the shelter and would love to find his new forever home.
Tyson is just one of many sweethearts keen to meet their new families at the shelter.
If you are keen to meet him, or one of his buddies, get along to the shelter. And if you have kids and another dog, bring them along for the meeting.
Pictures of Tyson ad other dogs and cats appear in the photo gallery at tinyurl.com/3na596p9.
The shelter is open every day and is located at 10 Mulgrave Road, Mulgrave, next to the Hawkesbury Community Nursery.
Call 4560 4644 for opening hours or more details.
