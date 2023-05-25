Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Hawkesbury History: Sydney merchant Mei Quong Tart

By Michelle Nichols, Hawkesbury Family History Group
Updated May 26 2023 - 8:13am, first published 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quong Tart 1850-1903, Carte de Visite album. Courtesy of the State Library of NSW.
Quong Tart 1850-1903, Carte de Visite album. Courtesy of the State Library of NSW.

Mei Quong Tart was a prominent and popular Sydney merchant, community leader and philanthropist during the nineteenth century.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.