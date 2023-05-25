Hawkesbury History: Sydney merchant Mei Quong Tart

Mei Quong Tart was a prominent and popular Sydney merchant, community leader and philanthropist during the nineteenth century.
Hailing from China, he was born in the Canton Province in 1850 and came to Australia with his Uncle when he was about nine years was old. His Uncle was conveying a contingent of labourers to the Braidwood goldfields. He eventually lived with Robert Percy Simpson and his family and spoke English and converted to
Christianity. By the time he was a young man, he was considerably wealthy through gold claim share, and lived at Bells Creek near Araluen.
While living in the Southern Tablelands, Quong Tart was involved in many sporting and cultural events and was well regarded in the community. He became naturalized in 1871, was on the local school board and also became a Freemason. In 1881, he returned to China to visit family, he returned a total of three times.
On his return, he opened a tea and silk store in Sydney, followed by a successful tea emporium. Later, he established a number of thriving restaurants in the city, with his employees provided sick leave with pay, long before it was legislated. He regularly hosted free dinners for the disadvantaged.
He campaigned for restrictions on opium imports in NSW and Victoria, with addiction widespread throughout the country. He "was integral in creating bridges between the Chinese and European interests in Australia" during the late 19th century, long before it was popular.
He married Margaret Scarlett in 1886 and they had two sons and four daughters.
Well known in Sydney through his restaurants and goodwill, Quong Tart was also a popular speaker at functions where he often sung, recited poetry and sometimes wore a kilt and sporran. He was fascinated with Scottish culture through his connection to the Simpson's, his adopted family. Quong Tart was also appreciated by Beijing's Chinese Imperial Court and was "honoured with high distinctions" for his exertions.
In 1897 he visited Richmond and having heard about two of the oldest residents residing in the Hawkesbury, he arranged for a large cake to be sent to each of them.
The elderly inhabitants were Mrs Search of Richmond and Thomas John of Comleroy Road, both aged 97 years. The Windsor Richmond Gazette newspaper noted that Quong Tart said, "that the young people could look after themselves - the old needed all their care and attention."
Following his visit, he organised the two large cakes, appropriately adorned to be delivered to the elderly residents. After sending the cakes, he found out about another elderly resident, Mrs Horton from Pitt Town also aged 97, so he sent another cake to the Gazette newspaper office for her. The cakes were on display at the Richmond School of Arts for the following week.
Quong Tart had a significant impact in Sydney and although he died in his early 50s in 1903, his generosity and benevolence are still remembered. Following his sizeable funeral, he was buried at Rookwood Cemetery.
