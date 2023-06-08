Colo High School's library has become a bit more "trendy" according to students.
The comment follows recent works to the facility completed with the help of an $18,000 State Government grant.
Adding $2,500 of its own funds to the project, the school set about refurbishing and updating the library reception, study and communal areas.
New mobile info desks, work booths and tables, laminated high cafe desks and stools for the study area were added.
An extra room was also added to the facility for special education learning and a wall was removed to make a better use of space and provide more visibility.
President of Colo High School P&C Association, Jennifer Majarres, applied for the grant, with help from the then Business Manager of CHS, Roslyn Mckinley, in April 2021.
"It needed a revamp," said Ms Majarres. "We need to reinvigorate children to want to read books, because there's been a massive drop off with COVID-19 and everything else. It was a much needed thing.
"[The then Library Teacher] Denise Decent (now retired) ... said it was a very sad place to be. She needed to brighten it up. So that's what we did and it was just opportunistic that the grant was available at that time."
The students like the changes.
"They said it's a bit of a trendy area ... they all love it. When we went in there the other day, the kids had filled up the desks in the 'chill out zone'. It makes the lobby a much better place to hang out," said Ms Majarres.
Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston said the grant had been well spent.
"They are a building grant, so to actually be able to walk amongst the project and appreciate how every dollar is spent, is significant," she said. "It is a space that is well utilised by students and staff and evokes a sense of pride."
"Given there have been challenges at the school having to adapt to on-line learning throughout the COVID pandemic, problems created from the floods and the school being closed while some rooms had to be treated for mould infestation, having a great learning space like this newly refurbished library, is very morale boosting."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.