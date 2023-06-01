'The future looks bright for Lynwood': One year on from the floods

"Community support has transformed the culture of Lynwood from a golf course with a club, to community hub where locals come to relax, celebrate, and enjoy everything Hawkesbury region is about," said Lynwood Golf and Country Club General Manager, Matthew Bailey.
It's been nearly a year since the seventh major flood in three years hit Lynwood, but thankfully things are looking up for the club.
Lynwood had experienced flooding since February 2020, and while each flood behaved differently, the largest were in March and July 2022.
Both came within inches of entering the clubhouse and caused major damage throughout the maintenance facility, where the waters reached one metre - damaging machinery and building infrastructure.
The recession of the water also varied, taking 20 days to completely recede in 2020, but just nine days in 2022. Mr Bailey said damage to Lynwood's course was severe, with putting surfaces needing major repair and re-seeding.
"Lynwood's entire golf cart fleet, and 60 per cent of maintenance machinery, was submerged during the March 2022 floods which led to a substantial repair bill," he said.
"The cost of course recovery was significant, with CHRG (Castle Hill RSL Group) spending hundreds of thousands on ensuring that the course and machinery was repaired to pre-flood standards.
"Other costs included loss of membership and the unquantifiable cost was in lost hospitality revenue."
Each flood brought a different experience. The first flood in 2020 was a shock and came with "an element of disbelief and obvious concern about how to best deal with the fall out," said Mr Bailey.
"The 2021 flood was an opportunity to improve on processes we had learnt from the previous year. We were able to have to course reopened to a full 18-hole course within 14 weeks.
"2022 was a struggle for the team, members and the community. Rolling floods, continual clean up, re-seeding, grow in process, only to be hit by another flood and then another flood."
Lynwood's recovery program had a focus on the putting surfaces, as the fairways, tees, and roughs are a Couch Grass, which is hardy enough to naturally rejuvenate with some turf cultural practices, whereas putting surfaces are grown with a less hardy Bent Grass.
Mr Bailey said the resilience the staff showed during 2022 was incredible.
"Our maintenance team has reseeded some greens four times in three years, has washed off 1.5ha of putting surfaces four times, has repaired 20ha of fairways four times, and they always had a smile on their face.
"The past three years has shown the importance of team culture, because a strong team will continually turn up for their teammates."
The recovery process for the club was "incredibly frustrating", but with the support of CHRG the team showed up everyday, setting achievable and manageable goals to rebuild the club.
"A year on and Lynwood is enjoying strong social golf rounds, as the golf community hears about the recovery," said Mr Bailey. "We are also seeing the wider community enjoying our clubhouse hospitality offerings.
"The floods highlighted to Lynwood's management team the importance of our club as a community hub. The floods gave us an opportunity to cement ourselves as a place for the whole community, not just a golf club.
"This led us to creating the Christmas Spectacular - an event that saw a pop-up market supporting local stall holders, a pop outdoor movie and a fireworks display."
Lynwood is still recovering and the floods are still fresh in the minds of the staff, but they are working hard to focus on a flood-free future.
"It will take some time to see golf membership return to the highs we experienced in late 2021, but we are seeing strong growth," said Mr Bailey.
"The community support has been amazing and continues to be. The future looks bright for Lynwood."
This September, Lynwood will host a two-day Golf Pro Am event, which will be the only two-day Pro Am event in the Sydney Metro Area, with a prize purse of $50,000.
This event will mark 12 months since the September flood and will be a celebration of the entire Hawkesbury Region.
Lynwood is looking to engage local sponsors who would like to be involved with the event. For more information email baileym@chrg.com.au.
