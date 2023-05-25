Mayor commends the work of Community Planning and Partnerships team

"Our Community Planning and Partnerships team works with local and regional services to make sure that people can access assistance when they need it and where they need it," said Hawkesbury City Mayor, Councillor Sarah McMahon.
The creation and support of various community partnerships in the Hawkesbury to benefit the local community is important to Hawkesbury City Council - which plays its own role in the process.
Council works with a range of community service organisations to support residents in need and maintains open communication with these groups.
Hawkesbury City Mayor, Councillor Sarah McMahon, said council was committed to continuing to build relationships with community groups to further progress and develop these strategic partnerships.
"There are several local organisations that deliver this assistance from council's community centres to support the wellbeing of our community."
"Over decades, Council has supported local community organisations in many ways, including subsidising the rent of services that operate from council owned buildings so that more of the funding that they receive can be directed to providing services to our community."
Cr McMahon said council knows the Community Planning and Partnerships team was doing a great job.
"This is demonstrated through positive feedback received at our various programs and events, including the Community Hubs programs in Bowen Mountain, Colo Heights, Wilberforce and St Albans," she said.
"At these Hubs, council offers place-based access to mental health, wellbeing support and social services to help our communities to recover from natural disasters and build resilience for the future."
Council is proud of its record in disaster recovery and resilience within the local community, including:
Council also works with key agencies to host events that celebrate diversity and commemorate days of significance, including NAIDOC Day (Merana Community Aboriginal Association for the Hawkesbury), YouthFest (North Richmond Community Centre), the Hope Walk (Hope4U) and Reclaim the Night (The Women's Cottage).
Cr McMahon said grant funding was another way in which council helps the region's community groups.
"Council allocates over $60,000 of small grants funding annually to help community organisations to deliver programs that will build connections and resilience in our communities," she said.
"Whilst council can facilitate partnerships to increase the level of funding investment by State and Federal agencies in the Hawkesbury, it cannot and does not do this work alone.
"Council will continue to create opportunities for local services to partner with Council and with each other to ensure that the range of services our community needs are available, accessible and retained in the Hawkesbury."
To find out more about Council's Community Planning and Partnerships visit hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au or contact Director City Planning, Meagan Ang, on 4560 4444 or email council@hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au
For support and service inks visit yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/hch.
