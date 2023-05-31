We all want to be, for want of a better word, immortalised, but from our poetry.- Robbie Schaecken
Ann Brita's dream to establish a group of poetry lovers and writers in the Hawkesbury has become a reality.
Every other week a group of residents gather to read their poetry, listen to the works of others, learn new things and be encouraged, all with the goal of creating an anthology of Hawkesbury poetry.
Hawkesbury Poets Corner, currently made up of Ann, Sonia Young, Robbie Schaecken, Bob Winley and Len Coffey, are looking for more members.
While each hailing from different backgrounds, the group share a pride for the region and want to share stories of not just its history, but its present and everything that makes it their home.
They plan to put together 25 to 40 poems for the anthology and they would like to see the book available at various places across the Hawkesbury, including libraries and gift shops.
Each of the members - ironically except Ms Brita - have published works, including Ms Schaecken's 'Through The Window', Mr Coffey's 'White Dove' and Ms Young's 'My Poetic Journey - An Unexpected Gift' and 'Morrie, My Love, My Life, My Inspiration' (a true story co-written with her mother).
Many locals will have already heard some of the group's work in recent years.
Ms Young has recited her poem 'ANZAC Day Reminiscing' at the Kurrajong and Wilberforce Dawn services in 2018 and 2022, and live on Pulse FM (the local radio station) this past ANZAC Day.
While Mr Winley regularly stands up at his local pub and reads his poems to the audience. When asked if it was a great experience to come together, share their own poetry and hear the works of others, the group shared a resounding "absolutely".
"If we want to be inspired on a daily basis, we have to be listening to each other's poetry around the table, so we can expand, otherwise, you just don't," said Ms Schaecken.
Mr Winley said it was great to speak with people who understand what he's doing and understand some of the ways he thinks
"You can't just go and talk to your next door neighbours about stuff like this," he said. "You need special people ... like minded people."
Ms Schaecken said the group would love for its anthology to still be available for future generations.
"Once the book is printed and it's out there, in 100 years time, somebody's going to pick one up and say, check this out," she said.
"That would be wonderful ... because we all want to be, for want of a better word, immortalised, but from our poetry."
The group are keen to share their stories and those of the region and its people before they are lost to time.
"There's a lot of stuff that I know, that the younger generation just wouldn't know," said Ms Schaecken. "And I can write about [those things]."
Hawkesbury Poets Corner meet at Windsor RSL's Easy Lane every first and third Monday of the month from 10am to 11.30am. All poets are welcome. Call Robbie Schaecken on 0404 113 334.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
