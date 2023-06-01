Crafty Corner: Brewing up in the clouds

We're back for another road test of exotic craft beers you may find at your local and some that may just become your new go-to.
A huge hoppy aroma front the get go. This drink is incredibly cloudy, which translates in its soft texture and big flavours.
It is juicy, sweet and pretty creamy. It has fresh peach and floral flavours that are rich and earthy. Less fruity than expected, with quite a strong bitterness.
Its exactly what a double NEIPA should be and takes everything from the original version of the drink and doubles it.
It will be too much for some people - certainly a one-and-done drink. But if you like a drink that dominates your palate with a flurry of flavours, that is bitter, rich and has some great freshness, you'll enjoy this.
Off the bat with this brew there was something missing. It had a slight hoppy aroma that you could just barely smell.
It's taste unfortunately echoed that aroma, or lack of, with is being a quick earthy flavour and not much else.
It is almost too crisp and too little on flavour. You get the earthy notes, then it is all gone without any tropical or fruity flavours you'd expect.
The drinks biggest upside is how soft and pillow it is. I wish it had more flavour because it was so soft and smooth, I absolutely loved its texture.
There is something more to this drink and it wants to come through, but just doesn't. It's a nice drink, but is laking the flavours to make it great.
A very nice citrusy aroma, this beer has sweet, tropical hops. It is smooth, creamy and thick, and is surprisingly not too boozy given it's 10 per cent ABV.
I love the tropical flavours that are front and centre early on, followed by some piney notes and nicely rounded out by a grassy bitterness. The oaty creaminess is lovely.
This drink doesn't try to do too much which is nice. Everything is quite straightforward. Though still punchy and quite full on its not over the top that you can't enjoy it.
A great beer, that hits your tastebuds hard, but at no point overpowers them.
This is a very simple review ... Cloud Catcher is a great Australian Pale Ale. Go an try for yourself.
It is bright and refreshing, with a light/medium body. It has a simple tropical and stonefruit flavour, with a few citrusy notes and is pleasantly crisp.
It is golden in colour, with a slight haze. It is smooth, has a low bitterness and is incredibly easy drinking. A very sessionable brew.
It'd be great with some fresh foods on a summers day. It's a bit more than a pale ale, but not too much more, which I think makes it a great drink for many beer drinkers.
This could become a go to for many people and already is one brew that I'm always happy to enjoy.
This hazy brew has an orange citrusy aroma. It is cloudy, refreshing and smooth.
I love the tropical fruit and citrus notes, with fresh hops and plenty of bright flavours.
It is well balanced with a very subtle bitterness that tames the flavour without ruining it. It is easy drinking, with a nice, soft mouthfeel.
This drop is perfect for a day on the east coast of Australia, anytime of the year.
East Coast Haze is another drink that could easily become a regular for some people.
Rating System:
Ratings are determined by: taste, aroma, texture, appearance, and overall enjoyment.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
