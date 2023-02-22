Running for a purpose: A mighty marathon for the kids

Seven marathons, in seven days, across seven states and all for charity. That is what Louise 'Lou' Mackinlay will be completing.
The Sackville resident will be running a marathon in each state - the Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Launceston, Sydney, Canberra and Gold Coast marathons - from May 28 to June 4, completing 42.2km a day.
Organised by the Bravehearts - an Australian child protection not-for-profit organisation, solely dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse - the 61-year-old aims to raise $10,000 through the 777 Marathon.
She was a finalist for Australian Sportswomen of the Year and is a Ironman and Triathlon Australia Hall of Famer.
Earlier this year, Mackinlay completed the six world major marathons - London, Boston, New York, Chicago, Berlin and Tokyo - raising money for the CanToo cancer research charity, where she also coaches runners.
"I've always set myself sort of goals of running marathons, but there's always been a purpose behind it," she said.
"I had a successful career as a professional athlete, and that's fine, but after that you go back into the real world.
"With Braveheart, its a string of an area that I was lucky I was never affected by, but I've seen so many lives of really good people, they've been just destroyed or affected very badly from sexual abuse as a young child, and it's horrible.
"I think it's a really good purpose and when you have a good purpose to run, it's really easy to get up at 4am and train."
Mackinlay began training for the 777 Marathon off the back of the Tokyo marathon.
"I was pretty fit ... I sort of gradually built it up from running about 80 km's a week, to this week should be around about 130 km's a week," she said.
"What I've done, so that my legs are used to being fatigued, I'll run a long run in the morning and then in the afternoon, I'll do a second run ... just to make sure my legs understand what it means to run when you're tired."
Mackinlay has currently raised just over $4,000 for Bravehearts and is reaching out for sponsorship.
Working full-time and coaching, she is limited on her fundraising time, but hopes people, businesses or clubs may be able to help.
"I would certainly be able to wear their name and everything all around, and represent them in whatever way possible," she said.
To contact Louise Mackinlay or to donate, visit tinyurl.com/4pc6tnt4.
