Connected to community: former mayor opens new accounting firm

By Finn Coleman
Updated May 23 2023 - 8:54am, first published 8:30am
A year on from a home invasion, in which he was stabbed, his family terrified, and a car and many personal effects were stolen, former Hawkesbury City mayor and current councillor Patrick Conolly is stepping back into the community.

