A year on from a home invasion, in which he was stabbed, his family terrified, and a car and many personal effects were stolen, former Hawkesbury City mayor and current councillor Patrick Conolly is stepping back into the community.
Though he won't be taking on a new local government role, Mr Conolly will be involved with the people and businesses of the Hawkesbury, through his new company Bold Accounting.
"I've been working in mid-tier accounting firms, working with medium and large businesses over the last, probably five years," said Mr Conolly. "Before that I was always working with small businesses.
"I really just found that when I got back into working full time - after being the mayor for a couple of years - whilst I enjoy what I do, I really get a lot more satisfaction working with small businesses and really being a part of my community. Working with businesses that are in my local community, in my local area, that I'm a customer of in some cases.
"Being an accountant, people think it's just numbers, but you actually get really involved in businesses across a whole range of areas. So to be able to do that in your local community is a real privilege."
Mr Conolly is planning to set up the office of Bold Accounting in Richmond, where he has now moved his family following last years incident at their Bligh Park residence.
"I get asked a lot how we're going and look, we're okay," he said. "I live in Richmond now. The kids are all doing well.
"There is always lasting effects of a trauma like that, especially for kids, but we've had great support from a whole lot of people in the community, as well as professional support, and everyone's come through that pretty well.
"It makes a difference to know that people care."
Mr Conolly had been mayor for just under two-years when he resigned in August 2022.
"I stood down as mayor at the time, because my kids needed me. I tried to keep going after that event, but for some months after that I had to literally be sitting in the room for [my kids] to go to sleep," he said.
"To try and do a job like being the mayor of a council, whilst having that kind of demand on your time at home, I had to make a call. It wasn't sustainable and it's a pretty easy decision about which one was more important."
A year on and Mr Conolly wants to come back to his community.
"[I want to] work with individuals, get back to individual tax returns, and talking to people who are employees, as well as business owners, but also small business in the Hawkesbury," he said.
"Really be part of that community and bring the same bold strategies around tax planning and business improvement to small businesses, that the larger businesses are using."
For details on Bold Accounting visit boldaccounting.com.au, call 0434 900 715, or email patrick@boldaccounting.com.au.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.