Drewy's Footy Fever: Let's do it NSW!

It is State of Origin time and both sides have been named for Game One in Adelaide.
Like every true blue, I cannot wait for Freddy Fittler and his 2023 Team to thrash Billy's Maroons.
I have so many Origin scars from growing up watching Queensland win games and series with inferior players and last-minute chance plays.
It hurt then and it hurts now!
So, can we win? Of course, we can!
Nathan Cleary is in career best form and is now an experienced representative performer.
Jarome Luai will be there with him, and he has finally regained his confidence to swivel and swerve through slowing defensive lines.
Tedesco and Tommy Turbo are coming off star club performances and will be supported in the centres by a shy young player called Latrell Mitchell.
Josh the Fox has a point to prove and his speed will be needed to keep up with his inside ball players. Brian T'oo on the other wing is simply brilliant.
So, the backs are set. Give them space with the ball and look out Queensland.
We just need the forward pack to bash their opposite numbers and create metres through the middle.
It's a pretty small group compared to years past, but this is an athlete's game now.
Yeo, Murray and Martin are a lethal combination who can all make 30 to 40 tackles and still create offloads and second phase plays.
Up front, Junior Paulo and Payne Haas will set the tone and every tackle they bust will allow Api to use his ruck speed to keep them on their heels.
The Interchange is a great mix of young talent with reigning Dally M Player of the Year, Nicho Hynes, available to plug many holes.
Tevita Pangai Jr, Tyson Frizell and Hudson Young will provide much needed muscle and passion on either side of half time.
Will Queensland be able to keep up with this strong Blues Team?
Absolutely!
Their backline is just as dangerous. DCE and Cameron Munster know how to win and will do everything they can to embarrass NSW.
The three-quarter line of Valentine Holmes, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Murray Taulagi and Selwyn Cobbo are seriously fast and talented. Holmes is a genuine superstar.
Reece Walsh at the back has beaten out Kalyn Ponga which I think was the right decision. As much as Ponga deserved to be there, his head problems are just too risky at this level.
The forward pack is probably their weakness with some young bodies in there. But Flegler, Collins and Gilbert will benefit from Pat Carrigan and David Fifita around them.
They will also have Ben Hunt at hooker who will run and tackle at fifth gear until the final seconds. Watch out for Hunt getting the first and last try!
Harry Grant and Tino would make the NSW side, but are only on the bench for the cane toads. Rueben Cotter and Jai Arrow are probably a touch lucky, but will give their best.
So, it will shape up as a tight game that could go down to the final play.
I just hope it isn't decided by a hip drop sin bin or a petty ref decision giving one team an advantage.
If the ref lets them play footy and if both teams turn up with heart and passion, then get ready for a blockbuster.
Go get them, NSW!
It's a shortened NRL round due to Origin so I may have a better chance with my tips this week.
I am getting behind the Dolphins, Eels, Warriors, Raiders and Sea Eagles to change my fortunes.
Have a good week, Hawkesbury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.