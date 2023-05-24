Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Drewy's Footy Fever: Let's do it NSW!

By Brad Drew
Updated May 24 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blues halfback Nathan Cleary and captain James Tedesco in training for NSW. Picture NRL Photos.
Blues halfback Nathan Cleary and captain James Tedesco in training for NSW. Picture NRL Photos.

It is State of Origin time and both sides have been named for Game One in Adelaide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.