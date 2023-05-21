Becoming a b kinder school sees a student leadership team "take ownership for the culture of kindness within their schools", said CEO and Founder of the b kinder foundation, Danny Mayson-Kinder.
A new student-led initiative from the b kinder foundation, established after the passing of Hawkesbury youngster Billie Kinder, participating schools form a leadership group and encourage them to make a difference in their school and community.
The aim of these roles is to empower students to become kind, resilient and confident children, creating a kinder generation.
"We've spoken to a lot of principals and they always say they don't have enough things to give their actual student leaders to do and roll out within the schools," Ms Mayson-Kinder told the Gazette.
"So this initiative gives them five criteria that the student leaders have to meet."
The criteria is: lead the school's b kinder day; establish a 'kindness space'; show commitment to community service; create recognition of kindness for other students; and introduce a new school or business to b kinder day.
"It really is empowering and basically giving the student leadership team confidence and resilience, making them role models and mentors to the rest of the school," said Ms Mayson-Kinder.
"It's a really exciting initiative and it's brand new ... so we are hoping that it really takes off."
Arndell Anglican College has signed up to be a b kinder school, with a group of around 40 students taking on leadership roles.
Acting head of Arndell Anglican College Junior School, Steven Catt, said the school had always had a close connection with the foundation, as Billie Kinder - whose family started the foundation in her memory - was a "caring and kind" student at Arndell.
"Our school values in a Christian school environment, connected with our core values of respect, service and care, 'kindness' is very much an umbrella term that connects all those together," said Mr Catt.
"For our kids who wear a [b kinder] badge, they're seen as people who are ambassadors for a very important program. Sometimes its secretive random acts of kindness they'll do. Other times it's more overt, like going to different conventions and having stalls set up to tell the people about kindness projects, reaching out to other schools where we can.
"But really having an ownership of spreading the kindness themselves, putting the emphasis on the kids to do that is important.
"It kind of becomes a part of the school's DNA. That culture, which then breeds a much happier, safer place for kids at school."
The b kinder foundation is also looking ahead to its annual b kinder day on Thursday, June 22.
The day's the purpose is to discuss kindness, empower and inspire, connecting people, being inclusive and being kind.
Schools, organisations, businesses and communities are encouraged to take part in b kinder day and participate in the main activity, purchasing one of Billie's b kinder cards and write to someone they care about.
For more details about being a b kinder school and b kinder day, visit tinyurl.com/2s3u7vxv.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
