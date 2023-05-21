Hawkesbury Gazette
Students create a culture of kindness at Arndell Anglican College

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated May 22 2023 - 9:22am, first published 9:15am
Arndell Anglican College's b kinder leadership group with their new b kinder school sign. Picture by Finn Coleman.
Arndell Anglican College's b kinder leadership group with their new b kinder school sign. Picture by Finn Coleman.

Becoming a b kinder school sees a student leadership team "take ownership for the culture of kindness within their schools", said CEO and Founder of the b kinder foundation, Danny Mayson-Kinder.

