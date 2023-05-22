Salute to the volunteers that make Hawkesbury tick

Hats were dipped en masse last week to the many volunteers that help make our communities thrive.
National Volunteer Week, May 15 to 21, offered the chance for the spotlight to be turned on the folk who give of themselves so we all may benefit.
The NSW State Emergency Service marked the week by encouraging community members to take part in Wear Orange Wednesday - WOW Day.
By donning orange attire, participants were acknowledging the vital work of SES volunteers. Of course, Hawkesbury residents need no reminding of the importance of the group and their ability to spring into action in times of need.
Hawkesbury Council paid tribute to the many volunteers attached to its services.
Mayor Sarah McMahon said that this year's Volunteer Week Theme, The Change Makers, perfectly described "our wonderful council volunteers and Hawkesbury residents who generously offer their time to help others make our community a better place".
"We all know how much we rely on our Emergency Services volunteers in the Hawkesbury, as well as volunteers iun so many community organisations," she said.
"Thank you also to our valued volunteers at Hawkesbury Bushcare and the Hawkesbury Community Nursery, Hawkesbury Library Service, the Hawkesbury Regional Gallery and the Hawkesbury Regional Museum, as well as those who manage our community facilities and assist in providing council programs."
Volunteering has many social, cultural, health and wellbeing benefits. To find out about local volunteering opportunities visit the site hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au.
Hawkesbury Regional Museum relies on the generosity of its volunteers to continue to be one of the regions most popular attractions.
Dannielle Poyzer started volunteering at the old museum site in 2004, well before the new site was built.
"I like to give back to my community by doing something I can help with, without expecting anything in return," she said.
Ms Poyzer, who has been volunteering for a variety of groups for the past 35 years, said that her favourite object at the museum was the flabbit ... the famous mythological flying rabbit.
"It is so fun and imaginative and a unique part of Hawkesbury's history," she said.
Fellow museum volunteer, Jeanette Hill said that she became a volunteer because she wanted to contribute to the community and because she loved history.
She says that she enjoys working alongside like-minded people and had made many friends since starting at the museum.
"My favourite object in the museum is the child's mosaic chair from 1882," Ms Hill said. "It is so innovative and unique and I was privileged to be given the job of cleaning every little surface of the mosaic pieces with a moistened cotton bud - no simple task.
"Every time I notice it I think of that day with great satisfaction."
