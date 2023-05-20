Sydney Random Riders are heading to Wisemans Ferry

Sydney Random Riders are gearing up to hold the annual Learner and P-Plater Ride through the Hawkesbury on Sunday, June 4.
The yearly trek will see riders travel from Parklea to Wisemans Ferry.
Last year, the event attracted more than 250 riders, making it the biggest rider for the group.
Sydney Random Riders was founded in 2020 on Facebook during COVID and has grown to boast 7000 members.
The members post daily "random" rides around Sydney. It is free to join and is as simple as searching Facebook for the group's page.
The June 4 ride caters for new riders, meaning it is a slow cruise. Corner markers will direct riders along the route, which should take roughly one hour.
The group encourages all riders of all experiences to join in. Older riders can help the new riders build their confidence and make new friends.
Sydney Random Riders will sell a range of merchandise on the day, including hoodies, armoured jackets, neck scarves, key tags, stickers and more.
Riders should meet from 10am in the car park of the Outback Steakhouse, 1190 Old Windsor Road, Parklea.
A safety briefing will take place at 10.30am before an 11am departure.
The ride will conclude at Wisemans Ferry Park Reserve.
For more details search for "Sydney Random Riders" on Facebook.
