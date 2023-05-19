Tebbutt exhibition launches during Hawkesbury Regional Museum open day

An exhibition focused on the life and achievements of renowned Windsor astronomer John Tebbutt will open on Sunday, May 21, at Hawkesbury Regional Museum.
Titled, Starry Night, the online exhibition will contain a history of Tebbutt and his work through objects and images, interviews with family members and experts and a virtual tour of his observatories.
At age 25 Tebbutt discovered the Great Comet of 1861. He quickly achieved international recognition and was widely considered the foremost astronomer in Australia, carrying out an impressive range of astronomical observations and authoring almost 400 publications, all from his base in Windsor.
The exhibition launch, which includes an accompanying display at the museum will take place at 11am, in conjunction with an open day to celebrate the museum's 15th anniversary.
Hawkesbury Regional Museum opened its doors in May 2008. Over the years it has welcomed more than 250,000 visitors and has hosted exhibitions featuring a total of more than 20,000 objects and images.
To celebrate the open day there will be free children's activities, tours, a barbecue and more.
The museum is located at 8 Baker Street, Windsor, and opens six days a week (closed Tuesdays) from 10am to 4pm.
Visit the museum online at hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au/museum.
