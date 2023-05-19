Hawkesbury Gazette
Hawkesbury History: Who was Dr Paul Louis Guyenot of Richmond?

By Cathy McHardy, Hawkesbury Historical Society
May 20 2023 - 8:00am
Excerpt from the Hawkesbury Chronicle and Farmers Advocate, 5 November 1887.
Bruck's Guide to Health Resorts in Australia, Tasmania and New Zealand published in 1888 includes an entry for Kurrajong Heights which is described as a "picturesque district with an equable, extremely salubrious and invigorating climate" with "112 wet days" in the year. The scenery is "extremely beautiful with waterfalls, gorges, dells, and forests" and abounds in productive orchards.

