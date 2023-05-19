Hawkesbury History: Who was Dr Paul Louis Guyenot of Richmond?

Bruck's Guide to Health Resorts in Australia, Tasmania and New Zealand published in 1888 includes an entry for Kurrajong Heights which is described as a "picturesque district with an equable, extremely salubrious and invigorating climate" with "112 wet days" in the year. The scenery is "extremely beautiful with waterfalls, gorges, dells, and forests" and abounds in productive orchards.
Also included in the guide are the names of local doctors: Dr P L Guyenot and Dr L C Jockel at Richmond and Dr J Callaghan in Windsor. The names Jockel and Callaghan were well known medical practitioners at the time but who was Dr Guyenot?
Dr Paul Louis Guyenot was an Assistant Surgeon aboard the French steamer Precurseur which had sailed from Bordeaux, France on 30 June, stopping at Dakar and Cape Town and arriving in Sydney in September 1882. The ship was headed for Noumea.
Guyenot must have liked what he saw of NSW on this brief visit as he had returned to Australia by 1886 and was listed in the NSW Register of Medical Practitioners for that year. An advertisement in the Sydney Morning Herald in February 1886 had announced that "P L Guyenot, Late Doctor of the French Navy has daily consultations at the Sydney Pharmacy, Hunter-street, facing the tram line. Saturdays and Sundays excepted. Hours 2 to 4pm".
By September 1887 he had set up his medical practice in Richmond and also consulted at Riverstone on Wednesdays at Ireland's Hotel from 2 to 5pm.
The doctor endeared himself to the citizens of Richmond who held him in great esteem both for his medical skill and as a gentleman of culture and education. He was an accomplished pianist and participated in many fund-raising concerts in the town such as the concert in aid of the widow of Andrew Edwards of Windsor Street, Richmond when Dr Guyenot accompanied a variety of vocalists with their pieces.
In September 1888, the Windsor and Richmond Gazette reported that Dr Guyenot had discovered "a new and successful cure for consumption" (now called tuberculosis) which involved inhalation and that three serious cases brought to him for treatment had already seen improvement. There was no further mention of this cure in later editions of the newspaper.
It seems that the doctor had some outstanding debts because a clearing sale was held at his home in Bosworth Street on 14 November 1888 by auctioneer C S Guest by order of Messrs W Hamilton Co who were an auction firm based in Victoria. After this sale had taken place, he resumed his practice to the Black Horse Hotel, Richmond.
Dr Guyenot's time in Richmond was short-lived for he departed the town in April 1889 for places unknown, selling his practice to a Dr Newman. There is a brief unsubstantiated mention in the Windsor and Richmond Gazette on the 5 October claiming that Dr Guyenot had gone to San Francisco.
His name appeared in the Unclaimed Letters columns until July 1890 and later the Windsor and Richmond Gazette stated that Dr Guyenot died in Paris in January 1890. To add to the puzzle, he was still listed in the Registers of Medical Practitioners published in the NSW Government Gazettes until 1909. What really became of Dr Paul Louis Guyenot remains a mystery.
