Hawkesbury History: Who was Dr Paul Louis Guyenot of Richmond?

Guyenot must have liked what he saw of NSW on this brief visit as he had returned to Australia by 1886 and was listed in the NSW Register of Medical Practitioners for that year. An advertisement in the Sydney Morning Herald in February 1886 had announced that "P L Guyenot, Late Doctor of the French Navy has daily consultations at the Sydney Pharmacy, Hunter-street, facing the tram line. Saturdays and Sundays excepted. Hours 2 to 4pm".