A sea of yellow sunflowers. That is personal mission of young Richmond resident Emily Rowe, who is laying a flower at every grave across Richmond Anglican Cemetery.
The seven-year-old has been visiting the cemetery for nearly two months, weeding and tidying graves, talking to the resting and laying flowers.
Emily's mum, Rose, said the project stemmed from scripture at Richmond Public School.
"She participates in scripture like everybody does and she just developed this interest in religion," she said.
"We went to the Anglican Church, but we were there early. So we went for a stroll around the cemetery and [Emily] thought it was really sad that there were babies buried at the cemetery whose mom and dads aren't alive anymore. So they're not getting any visitors.
"She started asking if we could take flowers to give to the babies, before church every Sunday. So we started to do that."
Emily realised there were other gravestones that don't receive visitors and asked her parents if they could keep buying flowers. She also began weeding and tidying some of the overgrown plots.
In the end Rose and her husband, Dale, decided to get artificial sunflowers, and now bring gardening tools to help with the weeding every week.
"We've bought 100 of them so far, and she's put 100 out at the cemetery. She wants to have every grave at the cemetery with a sunflower," said Rose. "We're very incredibly proud that she has a sense of kindness and it's just a charitable thing to do.
"She just feels really sad for the people that don't get visitors anymore ... she just feels really sad [for the people]. It's a kind thing to do. I guess it teaches her a sense of community and charity."
Emily's project and interest in religion has also had an impact closer to home.
"[Dale, husband] and I were religious as teenagers and in our 20s, and we stepped away from the church just because life got in the way," said Rose.
"But Emily kind of brought us back ... she just loves it and we go every week. So she's definitely brought us back to the Anglican Church and back to faith for sure."
Rose said she is proud of her daughter for showing such empathy and care.
"She asks us to go down there," she said. "I think we probably would have spent a fortune on flowers from the shops, had we not have come up with the fake sunflower idea.
"We want to have ... a sea of yellow at the cemetery."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.