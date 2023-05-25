Camp Yarramundi celebrates 10th year of hosting Recovery Camp

Since 1937 Camp Yarramundi has been providing outdoor education, camping and community engagement programs, but over the last 10 years, one camp in particular has made some of the most significant impacts.
Recovery Camp is an innovative five-day mental health camp that combines clinical placement students with people living with mental health issues, to offer an empowering and recovery-oriented experience.
This month marks Recovery Camp's 10th anniversary, with Camp Yarramundi hosting the very first camp in 2013.
As the unofficial home of Recovery Camp, the Y NSW and Camp Yarramundi are proud to celebrate the milestone.
Camp Yarramundi camping manager, Nick Payne, has been part of the program since its inception a decade ago.
"One of the core values of the Y NSW is undertaking meaningful work and the Recovery Camp program has always been strongly aligned to this value," said Mr Payne.
"To be working with Recovery Camp for the last 10 years, to help change lives and shape the future of mental health care is a collaboration of which my team and I are particularly proud of.
"Outdoor Education is so much more than just having fun on an abseil, it's about connection, collaboration and empowerment, and Recovery Camp at its core understands and leverages the true advantages of outdoor education and the therapeutic links to mental health."
The program, created by Professor Lorna Moxham and Dr Christopher Patterson from the University of Wollongong, focuses on building connection and community to provide opportunities for attendees to learn from one another.
"Each Recovery Camp is designed to be a collaborative program where health students and people living with mental health issues contribute in equal measure to the experience," said Dr Patterson.
"Since 2013, Recovery Camps have had a profound impact on the wellbeing and recovery experience of people living with mental health issues. We now have a family of over 900 people who have attended camp for their own mental health recovery.
"At the same time, Recovery Camp has provided over 1,300 health students with over 108,000 hours of mental health clinical experience placement as well as insight into working with consumers with serious mental health conditions."
Located on Grose River, YMCA Camp Yarramundi prides itself on collaborating with Recovery Camp to ensure the program meets the needs of participants and remains beneficial.
Mr Payne said aside from getting to build strong relationships with regular camp attendees, one of the best aspects of the program is its measurable impact.
"Over 30 peer reviewed journal articles have come from students at Recovery Camp recording the improvements of mental health in participants as a direct result of the program," he said.
"We don't often get the chance to see the benefits of a camp once someone has left, but with Recovery Camp not only do we get to watch participants flourish over the years, but there is data to prove its impact.
"For us to have such a long-standing relationship with Recovery Camp means the program is having its desired impact and continues to be a huge success in the mental health space.
"The benefits are also extended to our own team in their knowledge and confidence in offering inclusive outdoor education to people from all walks of life."
The impact of the program on the personal and health journey of Kaylene - an Illawarra local who has attended all 35 Recovery Camps over the last 10 years - has been life-changing.
"Recovery Camp has had a positive impact on my mental health," she said. "When I first attended, I had extreme social anxiety and depression which had a significant impact on the way I communicated.
"After attending camps over time, I have built up confidence and skills to move though my social barriers that were preventing me from participating in activities and life in general.
"I realise now I'm not alone in my journey of recovery. Camp has given me the strength to keep fighting to stay alive and out of hospital. I know now it is ok to fight this black hole and try to remember to take a little light to see my way back."
For more information on Recovery Camp visit recoverycamp.com.au. For more information on Camp Yarramundi visit yarramundi.ymcansw.org.au.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
