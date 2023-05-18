We're back for another road test of exotic craft beers you may find at your local and some that may just become your new go-to.
Piney and citrusy on the nose, this is a classic West Coast IPA, brewed in comparison of the popular fruity, hazy, creamy and sour beers of today.
This beer has some great flavours. As expected, pine takes centre stage, but it is accompanied by citrus notes and some caramel malts. It is resinous and dank, giving it a great classic West Coast feel.
It is bitter from start to end. I love it, but it might be a bit much for some people. Every flavour is big and smacks your palette from the first sip.
Now as Dolph says to Bart Simpson, "Shut up and eat your pinecone!".
An ode to the Shire. This brew is creamy and fruity. With plenty of big, fresh hops all the way through.
Cronullafornication has a hoppy and fruity aroma, which carries through nicely to the juicy and hazy brew.
It has a solid bitterness throughout. Not overly powering, but alway present - especially at its finish.
It has a good citrusy and stone fruit flavour, mainly orange and nectarine. The malted rolled oats and lactose provide a lovely thick creaminess.
Overall this is an easy drinking, well layered drop that is not too heavy or dominant, and certainly flavoursome.
A big, juicy, hazy brew, Beam Me Up is intense and too me tasty. It's aroma isn't overly pungent, but does have a pronounced hoppiness.
It has a full flavour, with plenty of mango, passionfruit and citrus fruitiness. It is juicy and sticky and tropical, but thankfully also bitter.
The bitterness makes this drink pretty well-balanced, giving another element to this drink, without restricting the other flavours.
Although this is tasty, it also makes the drink quite fierce and somewhat overpowering on your tastebuds.
I like it, but definitely see a lot of people finding it to be just too much and overwhelming in some ways. Especially the hit of flavour and lingering bitterness.
I'm not really a fan of this drink. First off it is green and looks like something made at Springfield Nuclear Power Pleat. It tastes of melted, liquid green apple and, pineapple and lime gummy bears.
It isn't beery. It has an artificial sweetness, but it is not a nice sweetness. I don't know what flavours its going for, but what little fruitiness Gummi Venus has is lost with a dirty aftertaste.
Also, I don't know how this is a nitro brew. It is quite prickly and not smooth at all.
I've never been a fan of sour beers, but to me the main criteria it has to hit is be a beer and it doesn't taste like a beer.
This West Coast IPA has a great citrusy aroma, with tropical fruits coming through from the beginning.
Along with the big citrus flavours, a little pine and a slight creaminess comes through in the taste. A resinous drop, it coats your mouth in a flurry of flavours.
A nice bitterness is present from the initial hit and subtly lingers on your tongue until the end. It is a well balanced brew that is sweet, zesty, tropical, piney, resinous and bitter, with every flavour getting a chance to be heard. It is everything you want a West Coast IPA to be.
So pull on your spandex, touch up your Bowie make-up and hair, and prepare to experience Electric Dream Machine.
Rating System:
Ratings are determined by: taste, aroma, texture, appearance, and overall enjoyment.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.