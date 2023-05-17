Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Agencies gathered to help community members 'doing it tough'

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
May 18 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hawkesbury residents and small businesses had the chance to meet representatives from a group of government agencies and take tips on how to make their lives a littler easier.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.