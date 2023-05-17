Agencies gathered to help community members 'doing it tough'

Hawkesbury residents and small businesses had the chance to meet representatives from a group of government agencies and take tips on how to make their lives a littler easier.
The Energy and Water Ombudsman NSW (EWON) hosted the Community Assistance Day at the Hawkesbury Leisure and Learning Centre in Richmond on Wednesday, May 10.
It was a chance for the community to speak with not just EWON, but a range of community and government agencies at the one location.
EWON is a free and fair dispute resolution service that assists customers when they can't resolve issues with their energy or water provider.
Of the complaints received by EWON from the Hawkesbury region this year, 67 per cent were about billing issues, including high bills, estimated bills and billing errors.
Community and government agencies that attended the event included: the NDIS Commission, Services Australia, Legal Aid NSW, Wesley Mission, Peppercorn Services, Uniting, Endeavour Energy, Sydney Water, Australian Red Cross, Carers NSW, NSW Fair Trading, Hawkesbury City Council, Revenue NSW, Jemena, Simply Energy, Red Energy, The Women's Cottage and Merana Aboriginal Community Association for the Hawkesbury INC.
Energy and Water Ombudsman NSW, Janine Young, said many people were doing it tough.
"So part of our role as Energy and Water Ombudsman NSW is to make sure that we get into the community and that we bring our services to people so that we can take away some of those barriers about asking for help," said Ms Young.
"Of course, we can only do that well if we have lots of partners. And that's why we have energy retailers here, energy networks here and a lot of other service providers."
Ms Young said the event was to help the community in multiple ways.
"For some it's about providing information and education, including about energy rebates that they might be eligible for. That might be all that they need," she said.
"Other people might want my team or an energy retailer to look at their electricity bill and find ways to provide advice about how to get that reduced in some way.
"And it might be about actually connecting customers to their energy's affordability team, so that they can get some really practical support, even maybe some debt waiver, so that they can carry on and keep food on the table."
Simply Energy CEO, Shannon Hyde, spoke to customers at the event.
"[We've] heard about cost of living challenges, and really worked through the basics and different ways that we can assist," he said.
"It's been satisfying to work through solutions live, in person, and know that customers that have come down, have come up with solutions that they feel good about.
"NSW is an area where we would like to grow in the future and we understand that part of that means we have to be a part of the community, and assist and support people through challenging times. So that's what we're here to do."
Mr Hyde said Simply Energy was in favour of such events.
"It's good to see representation from a number of different groups that are here to help people and it's a really nice vibe across some of the competitive businesses that I'm with," he said.
EWON encourages Hawkesbury residents in need of support to call 1800 224 6545.
