Drewy's Footy Fever: Bennett v Bellamy

Who is the best coach of the modern era?
This is often debated in newspapers, on TV panels and in pubs up, and down the eastern seaboard.
It always comes down to a competition between two very well-respected footy icons - Wayne Bennett and Craig Bellamy.
Both of them deserve to be called the best. They have created super teams with long lasting legacies.
They both have hundreds of wins, multiple minor premierships and numerous grand final victories.
The Raiders, Broncos, Storm, Dragons, Rabbitohs and Knights all became better teams with them in charge.
The negative keyboarders say they only win because they have the best players in their teams.
Yes, they have had players like Langer, Lockyer, Lazarus, Smith, Slater and Cronk at their disposal.
But they are all individuals. There are superstars in many teams that have never won premierships.
Coaches create the team. Bennett and Bellamy created football legacies. They both mix their stars with journeyman who want to do better, and their influence make them better - together.
They find players who complement the Langers and the Cronks. Hard heads, experienced, fit, big, fast and keen. All skill sets that help the stars to do what they do.
They then mix this natural talent with hard workers and channel their desire to be the best they can, and they then back them 100pc.
This week, Craig Bellamy announced that he will return for his 22nd year at the helm of the Melbourne Storm. 22 years!
Although there was lots of debate about his future, I always thought another year was a sure thing.
Bellamy was a disciplined, passionate player for the Canberra Raiders and this has carried on in his coaching career. He loves footy and he loves to win. That's hard to give up.
He is one of only four coaches in premiership history to reach the 500-game mark and heads the list for most consecutive games with one club.
His winning percentage of 70 per cent is very impressive. But that's just the start.
He has taken Melbourne to 19 finals series, eight minor premierships, nine grand finals and won the grand final on five occasions.
He has the best win-loss record of any current coach in the NRL.
If you are a club board member, player or fan then this is the stat which stands out and why you want him coaching your team.
Bellamy on average guides his team to the grand final almost every second year. That's amazing!
Now for Wayne Bennett or 'Uncle Wayne' as he is called at BCM. Footballers all say the same thing about Bennett, they simply want to play for him.
His 900 games as an NRL coach will never be beaten. He is a legend in every way.
He can match and beat Bellamy in pretty much every statistic, and he has done it across multiple clubs. He even took the Knights to the finals and the Dragons to a premiership!
I met Wayne when he was coaching Newcastle. I was running the league program at the Australian Institute of Sport and he called me asking for a meeting. As I drove up the M1, I was incredibly nervous.
He is an intimidating man, but once we sat down, I knew that I had his respect and most importantly that he believed in our program. There I was with Wayne Bennett talking footy and we were equals.
His unique ability to make you feel at ease is what his players love. If you work hard and turn up for Wayne, he turns up for you. He supports you. He has your back. He will do whatever he can to make you a better footballer and a better person.
Wayne cares about his players and he always made sure everyone was ok off the field. He wants to get the best out of every individual.
So even though Craig Bellamy has achieved so much and the Storm setup is better than any, he is not Wayne Bennett.
I am still struggling with my tips, but I am pretty confident this week in getting behind the Panthers, Dragons, Rabbitohs, Sharks, Tigers, Dolphins, Bulldogs and Raiders. Time will tell!
