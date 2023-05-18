Apply now for a stall or performance spot at Hawkesbury Fest

Stallholders and performers hoping to take part in this year's Hawkesbury Fest can apply now.
The popular event, hosted by Hawkesbury City Council, will be held from 10am to 3pm on Sunday, August 6, at Governor Phillip Park, Windsor.
There will be plenty to enjoy including a demonstration by RUFF Track sponsored by AJ Bush and sons, free amusement rides, community group and market stalls, children's activities and free face painting.
Council says the event aims to showcase local community groups, businesses and promote what council does for the community.
Stallholder applications will only be accepted from local businesses, local community groups and local performers.
Forms for market stalls, community stalls, barbecue stalls, food and beverage vendors and love entertainment are available from tinyurl.com/mtrrp6bv.
Submitting an application does not guarantee a spot at the event. Successful applicants will be notified by council.
Council also has small business sponsor packages available for Hawkesbury Fest at $500. For more details email events@hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au.
