Council assistance available to Hawkesbury groups

Hawkesbury City Council has put the call out for groups and individuals in need of a little financial help in doing their bit for the betterment of the area.
Applications for council's Community Sponsorship Program are open until May 31.
The program provides assistance to support Hawkesbury-based community groups and individuals looking to stage activities that "address key strategies and directions within council's Community Strategic Plan".
There are three categories: Resilient Hawkesbury; Participation; and Access to Community Facilities.
The first offers maximum funding of $3000 for programs that "help to build a connected, healthy, inclusive and resilient Hawkesbury.
Participation assistance - $150 for individuals and $750 for a team of five or more - may be provided to support residents who have ben selected to represent the city in regional, national or international sporting competitions and cultural events.
The final arm of funding - up to a maximum contribution of $750 - is open to not-for-profit groups within the Hawkesbury and those providing services to local residents. The funding is to cover 50 per cent of hiring a council or community facility.
For more information about the program visit tinyurl.com/322z82ep.
