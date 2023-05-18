Hawkesbury Gazette
Council assistance available to Hawkesbury groups

Updated May 19 2023 - 11:53am, first published May 18 2023 - 12:00pm
Community groups can benefit from council assistance, including the partial hire cost of halls.
Hawkesbury City Council has put the call out for groups and individuals in need of a little financial help in doing their bit for the betterment of the area.

