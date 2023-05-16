Wear orange and show your support for local SES volunteers

If there is a community that understands the importance of having an active force of emergency service volunteers it's the Hawkesbury.
In recent years our crews have not only had their work cut out for them in the wake of numerous rolling disasters, but they have always fronted up and done their level best to give of themselves.
Today, Wednesday, May 17, communities across the state, including the Hawkesbury, have been encouraged to show their appreciation for their NSW State Emergency Services (SES) volunteers.
WOW Day, or Wear Orange Wednesday, falls during National Volunteer Week - May 15-23.
Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib said the day gave the wider community the chance to acknowledge those who give up their time to serve others.
"We all know, love and respect the work of our SES volunteers, through storms and floods they are always there, selflessly looking out for all of us and doing so without asking for thanks or praise," he said,
"Wearing orange this Wednesday, May 17, is one small way to show your support for our amazing volunteers."
NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York said it was important to let volunteers know that there work did not go unnoticed.
"They take time away from their families, their employers and their livelihoods to support their community during times of need," she said.
"WOW Day is a time to reflect on the remarkable work our volunteers do in their own communities, and across the whole of NSW.
"While NSW SES will be celebrating in our own special way, our partner SES agencies across Australia will also be honouring their members. We would also like to extend our appreciation to those SES members who deployed to support us in our time of need last year, and to everyone across the nation who serves their community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.