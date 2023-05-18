Local pharmacy raises $2,500 to make children's wishes come true

Changing lives one wish at a time ... that was the aim of the Blooms The Chemist's Pharmacists, team members and support office staff that turned out in force for the 'Wear It Blue To Make Wishes Come True' campaign - raising much-needed funds and awareness for Make-A-Wish Australia.
Blooms The Chemist's Windsor Riverview store raised a total of $2,500 from its fundraising events and activities, helping to ensure Make-A-Wish Australia continues to make critically ill children's wishes come true.
"Make-A-Wish is an important charity partner, so we ensure our fundraising efforts reflect our commitment to making more sick kid's wishes come true", said Donna Bullock, Retail Manager, Blooms The Chemist Windsor Riverview.
"We're delighted with the amount raised through our fundraising activities and thank our staff and the local Windsor community for their generosity and support."
Blooms The Chemist CEO, Emmanuel Vavoulas, said Make-A-Wish Australia was a very important partner for everyone at the Pharmacy.
"Since our partnership began in 2016, we've taken every opportunity to support the charity and encourage not only our staff, but our partners, suppliers, and customers to join us in our fundraising efforts," he said.
"Our pharmacies not only offer exceptional healthcare services and expert care in their local communities, but they also connect with our customers and collectively come together to support important charitable causes like this.
"We're a proud partner of Make-A-Wish Australia to assist them in being able to ensure more sick children's wishes come true."
The money raised in Windsor, and across the Blooms The Chemist network, is fundamental to helping grant the wishes of the over 900 critically ill children currently on their Wish Journey, including the wish of 6-year-old Manny, who was diagnosed with Wilms tumour.
Her wish is to visit a Magical Lane where the butterflies and fairies live for a big fairy adventure. Marie, Manny's mum, said the wish has given Manny something to look forward to.
"The wish lets Manny know that she is so special, and for everything that she went through, this is what she gets at the end," Marie said.
Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes globally. In Australia, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 10,000 wishes and currently has over 900 children on their wish journey.
Make-A-Wish Australia's CEO, Sally Bateman, emphasised the importance of partners like Blooms The Chemist to ensure the charity continues its important work.
"We are so grateful to Blooms The Chemist for its long-term partnership and for their incredible support throughout our World Wish Day campaign," Ms Bateman said.
"As our 'Matched-Giving Partner' and adopter of our inaugural 'Wear It Blue to Make Wishes Come True' activity, they have been an incredible support for our fundraising efforts."
Make-A-Wish Australia and its partners ensure children can have moments of hope and joy and live in a world of possibility, in the times that it is most needed.
For more information on the partnership between Blooms The Chemist and Make-A-Wish, visit: tinyurl.com/e274fdx6. To donate to Make-A-Wish Australia, visit: tinyurl.com/mswsa99v.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.