Slick rides and cool crafty items on show at Kurrajong

May 16 2023 - 4:30pm
Be sure to check out the classic vehicles lined up at East Kurrajong School of Arts this weekend.
A Hobby and Motor Show will be held at East Kurrajong School of Arts this weekend, May 20 and 21.

