Slick rides and cool crafty items on show at Kurrajong

A Hobby and Motor Show will be held at East Kurrajong School of Arts this weekend, May 20 and 21.
Running from 9am to 3pm each day, the event will include: classic and vintage vehicles, antique tools and machinery, arts and crafts, family and local history, fused glassware, handmade jewellery, Lego display, military miniatures, plants, rocker cover races, stamps and coins, vintage chocolate box display, woodworking, and a tractor trek.
Show n shine will be held from 9am on Saturday and trophies will be awarded from 2pm on Sunday.
Entry is $5 for adults, with children under 15 free.
For details call Ann on 4576 5031 or Donna on 0412 931 971 or visit eastkurrajonghall.com.
