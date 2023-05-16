Workshop for Hawkesbury mums in need of balance

A free Healthy Life Balance for Mums workshop will be held at Richmond Neighbourhood Centre on Wednesday, May 31 from 9.30am to noon.
It is aimed at those who answer yes to the question: "do you feel overwhelmed, tired, stressed and often on edge?"
The workshop aims to share easy to follow tips and solutions that will lead to a balanced home life. Participants will learn how to manage stress in a healthy way and communicate effectively with other family members.
The workshop is presented by Richmond Community Services Inc together with Windsor Professional Centre.
Free childcare is available. Bookings are essential and can be made by calling 4588 3502 or emailing admin@rcsi.ngo.org.au.
