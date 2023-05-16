Hawkesbury Gazette
Workshop for Hawkesbury mums in need of balance

May 16 2023 - 12:00pm
The workshop aims to share advice on managing stress effectively. Image from Shutterstock.
A free Healthy Life Balance for Mums workshop will be held at Richmond Neighbourhood Centre on Wednesday, May 31 from 9.30am to noon.

