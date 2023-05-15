Hawkesbury Gazette
Woodwork and Craft Show at Hawkesbury Showground this weekend

May 16 2023 - 9:00am
A sample of some of the works produced by Hawkesbury Woodcraft Co-operative members. Image from Facebook
As the bill poster for the event suggests, if you're keen to check out some of the finest examples of woodworking and other crafts, you would be well advised to get along to Hawkesbury Showground this weekend.

