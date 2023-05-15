Woodwork and Craft Show at Hawkesbury Showground this weekend

As the bill poster for the event suggests, if you're keen to check out some of the finest examples of woodworking and other crafts, you would be well advised to get along to Hawkesbury Showground this weekend.
The free Woodwork and Craft Show will run from 9am to 3pm on Saturday, May 20, and from 9am to 2pm on Sunday, May 21.
Hosted by Hawkesbury Woodcraft Co-operative and featuring The Australian Scroll Saw Network Biennial Exhibition, the event offers much to take in over the two days.
There will be all day woodworking demonstrations of scroll saws, wood turning, pyrography and wood carving from local and national woodworkers and plenty of experts on hand to answer any of your questions and offer woodworking advice.
Local craft groups will be on the site, displaying their skills and with items for sale. The exotic timber suppliers will attend and there will be woodworking equipment sales nd other items up for grabs, including liquid resin products.
The event is sponsored by Hawkesbury City Council and Bendigo Bank.
Hawkesbury Showground is located in Racecourse Road, Clarendon.
For more details visit hawkesburywoodcraft.org.au.
