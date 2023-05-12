Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Fans and former stars of A Country Practice visit locations of iconic Australian television series

BL
By B C Lewis
May 13 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was no Fatso the Wombat, but several other stars from the Australian television classic A Country Practice have turned up for a fan day in the Hawkesbury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.