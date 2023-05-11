Hawkesbury History: How times have changed - The Coronation 1953

The residents of Bilpin enjoyed a double celebration gathering in the village's Memorial Hall to witness the switching on of the electricity supply by local Member the Hon BSL Deane MLA. Mr H G Carter, one of the directors of the Hawkesbury Development Company happily commented "that Coronation Week had been an eventful one, in that we have had the Coronation, the conquest of Mount Everest, and now the switching-on of electricity at Bilpin!". Other towns such as Cattai and Richmond enjoyed Coronation Balls held in the local hall or School of Arts.