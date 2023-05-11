Hawkesbury History: How times have changed - The Coronation 1953

Seventy years ago this month, Coronation fever swept around the world as the nations of the British Commonwealth prepared to welcome their new Queen, Elizabeth II on June 2, 1953.
Across the Hawkesbury, towns and villages planned a variety of festivities in celebration of this perhaps once in a life-time event and taking advantage of the extra public holiday. The Richmond RAAF Base was the centre of official celebrations with the Parading of the Queen's Colour being performed on the morning of June 2.
During this ceremony a guard of honour unfurled and carried this special flag which was a gift from the new Queen consisting of a White Ensign on which a crown and royal emblems have been embroidered. An invitation was extended to all residents of the municipality to be present.
For some Hawkesbury citizens patriotic fervour went as far as journeying to London hoping to get a glimpse of the royal carriage on its route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.
The Campbell sisters of South Windsor, Dorothy and Lorna together with Mr Russell Gardiner of Maroubra were fareweled at a bon voyage party before setting off aboard the 'Oranto' on March 16. Miss Lilian Woodhill was also keen to witness the Coronation first-hand and resigned from her position with Windsor Municipal Council to enable her to embark on her passage to England on April 22.
The green and red flag bearing the coat-of-arms of the Royal Borough of Windsor, England was flown at Windsor Public School. The flag was received as a gift from the children of Windsor, England to their counterparts in Windsor, NSW in 1907.
Over a dozen Hawkesbury citizens were the recipients of a special Coronation Medal, not just the obligatory governmental representatives but also community leaders such as Mrs L Peck of Kurrajong, Group President of the CWA and E A Southee, Principal of Hawkesbury Agricultural College.
The residents of Bilpin enjoyed a double celebration gathering in the village's Memorial Hall to witness the switching on of the electricity supply by local Member the Hon BSL Deane MLA. Mr H G Carter, one of the directors of the Hawkesbury Development Company happily commented "that Coronation Week had been an eventful one, in that we have had the Coronation, the conquest of Mount Everest, and now the switching-on of electricity at Bilpin!". Other towns such as Cattai and Richmond enjoyed Coronation Balls held in the local hall or School of Arts.
While some lamented on the lack of municipal events, homes and businesses made the most of the opportunity to decorate their premises with bunting and messages of goodwill for the new monarch.
Pulsford's Store in Windsor published the following commemoration "On the momentous occasion of the historic Coronation of our beloved young Queen, Elizabeth II, we join with loyal subjects throughout our great Commonwealth of Nations in wishing Her Majesty a long and glorious reign, blessed with peace, prosperity and happiness. God Save the Queen". Similar sentiments were forwarded to His Excellency the Governor General by Colo Shire and the Municipality of Windsor to be conveyed to Her Majesty on their behalf.
In the days before television, families gathered around the wireless to listen attentively to the broadcast of Coronation Day from London. Moving pictures of the ceremony "in glorious technicolour" arrived in local cinemas such as the Regent at Richmond, the Royal at Windsor and the new theatre at Kurrajong by the end of what had been a tremendous month.
