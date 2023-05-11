Hawkesbury Gazette
Hawkesbury History: How times have changed - The Coronation 1953

By Cathy McHardy, Hawkesbury Historical Society
May 12 2023 - 9:00am
The front page of the Windsor and Richmond Gazette Special Coronation Issue which was published on June 3, 1953.
The front page of the Windsor and Richmond Gazette Special Coronation Issue which was published on June 3, 1953.

Seventy years ago this month, Coronation fever swept around the world as the nations of the British Commonwealth prepared to welcome their new Queen, Elizabeth II on June 2, 1953.

