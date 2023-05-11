Hawkesbury MP appointed to Shadow Ministry positions

It was the first day of the new term for the NSW Parliament on Tuesday, May 9, as MPs arrived to get back to business.
For Liberal Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston the next four years will be a bit of a different feeling with the Coalition now in opposition.
Elected to her second term as Hawkesbury MP in March, Ms Preston was elected by the Liberal Party as the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly on April 21.
On Tuesday she was appointed to portfolios in the Shadow Ministry, with Opposition Leader Mark Speakman naming her the Shadow Minister for Mental Health and Medical Research, and the Shadow Minister for Veterans.
In a Facebook post, Ms Preston said she was very honoured to be appointed to the roles.
"These are two portfolios that I am passionate about and every day I will work to deliver outcomes from your cries for help and my advocacy," she said.
