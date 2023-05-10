New artworks representing native flora at the waiting areas of Clarendon Station, are among the upgrades to the precinct that were recently completed.
Created by Dharug woman Leanne Watson Redpath and local artists Tina Barahanos and Alexandra Byrne, the artworks depict Dharug country, with inspiration from the Waratah representing peoples' healing.
The upgrade of Clarendon Station has seen 14 additional car spaces created on Racecourse Road, along with work to improve the accessibility of the station for those less mobile and parents with prams, including ramp improvements, upgraded waiting areas and accessible toilets.
Additionally security and lighting improvements were also completed.
The station improvements are a part of the Transport Access Program - a $2.2 billion NSW Government initiative to provide a better experience for public transport customers - and the new car parking spaces are a part of the NSW Government's Commuter Car Park Program.
Clarendon Station will receive more upgrades in coming months, as level crossing matting will be installed to help prevent wheelchairs, bicycles, and pram wheels getting caught in the tracks.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
