Work on major upgrades at Clarendon Station have now been completed

Finn Coleman
Finn Coleman
Updated May 11 2023 - 10:18am, first published 9:30am
Clarendon Station's upgraded waiting area, with artworks representing native flora. Picture supplied.
New artworks representing native flora at the waiting areas of Clarendon Station, are among the upgrades to the precinct that were recently completed.

