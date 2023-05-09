Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Thousands to benefit from Medicare support in federal budget: Macquarie MP Susan Templeman

Updated May 10 2023 - 9:56am, first published 9:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Changes to Medicare in the federal budget will benefit more than 63,000 people in the Macquarie electorate, Labor MP Susan Templeman has stated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.