Turf farms in the Hawkesbury will serve as the subjects of trials, researching the eradication of invasive weed species.
The trials will use broadacre herbicides on turf post flooding, to determine what herbicides are best suited for weed eradication on different varieties of grass.
Results will help growers understand how to implement cost-effective turf management practices to eradicate invasive weeds while replanting crops.
The focus will be to ensure cultural practices around weed eradication used today are reviewed, modified, less time-consuming and in keeping with present-day sustainable agricultural practices.
These trials are just one part of a project that Turf Australia will conduct using funding from the $13 million Early Needs Recovery Program (ENRP).
The project will also encompass the modification of the Turf Cost of Production Calculator for business resilience, assisting growers in understanding clearly recovery costs associated with natural disasters and how to source various finance streams during these unexpected times.
Along with the trial results, everything will be communicated to growers throughout the next year via workshops, seminars, e-newsletters, industry magazine, modification to the Turf Australia website and the engagement of a Flood Grant Facilitator/Industry Recovery Officer.
The project's key objective is to provide turf growers with a higher level of business resilience, strategies, better preparedness and speedier recovery when faced with unplanned natural disasters, like the floods experienced in recent years.
The project was launched at Grech's Turf Supplies' in Cornwallis on Tuesday, May 2, where the first of the trials are underway.
Turf Australia Vice President from Grech's Turf Supplies', Neale Tweedie, said when the farms were inundated by floods in recent years, they brought in the contamination of weeds, that settled on top of the various grass varieties (Couch grass has contaminated Buffalo grass at Grech's).
"So we're trying to find a selective herbicide to take the Couch out of the Buffalo, without having to replough the whole paddock, spray it with Roundup (herbicide) and start the work all over again. That's the plan," he said.
At Grech's they have sprayed various herbicides in a cross section on both Couch and Buffalo varieties,
"We're trying to find some magic bullets, which is pretty hard to find, but we'll look pretty hard," said Mr Tweedie.
"This has been trialled on Couch to sort of kill it and on the Buffalo to try and make it survive.
"It's a selective herbicide. That's what we're looking for. This is the start of these plots and we'll expand from here, and try different ways to do this."
Project Agronomist from Turfgrass Scientific Services, Peter McMaugh AM, said these trials will provide an indication of the direction that is needed to do the next stage of research.
"We won't get the final answer out of this trial. We'll get that further down the track," he said.
The $13 million ENRP is part of the $150 million Primary Industry Support package - co-funded by the Australian and NSW governments - which aims to support primary producers in the most flood-impacted regions and industries of NSW to regain productivity.
Local Land Services are delivering the project in collaboration with NSW Department of Primary Industries and Department of Regional NSW.
$1.7 million from the ENRP has been allocated to an Industry Grants Program, where 12 different industry bodies - representing nine flood impacted primary industries - have received funding, with Turf Australia receiving $420,000. The program will run until June 2024.
ENRP Project Coordinator from Local Land Services, Kiera Turner, said the aim of the project is to provide support to the different industries so they can address their unique recovery needs.
"It's not a one size sort of fits all," she said. "We'll meet with all our industry groups monthly. We have them report quarterly on where they're up to and we just try to stay in touch and collaborate."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
