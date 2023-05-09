Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Herbicide trials aim to help farmers become more resilient

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
May 10 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Turf farms in the Hawkesbury will serve as the subjects of trials, researching the eradication of invasive weed species.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.