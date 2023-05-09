Hawkesbury Gazette
Federal Government delivers $1.7 million for priority local road projects

By Finn Coleman
Updated May 9 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 1:08pm
There is more than $1.7 million headed Hawkesbury's way to complete local road projects, as the region continues to recover from the floods and severe storms of recent years.

