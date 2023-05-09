There is more than $1.7 million headed Hawkesbury's way to complete local road projects, as the region continues to recover from the floods and severe storms of recent years.
Federal Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, announced on Friday, May 5 that Hawkesbury City Council will receive $1,087,629, plus an additional $627,368 in funding.
This comes through an additional $250 million dollars committed to the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program (LRCI) - which has already delivered $500 million of funding to Australian councils to deliver priority local road and community infrastructure projects.
The additional funding is for road projects in rural, regional and outer-urban areas, with 466 of Australia's 550 councils to benefit.
Ms Templeman said Hawkesbury residents have seen how their local roads were hit following repeated flooding.
"This funding, targeted at regions like ours who have suffered profoundly from flood and storm, will lead to better and safer roads," she said.
"I'll continue to work productively with Hawkesbury Council to ensure residents see the improvements in our roads they deserve."
Hawkesbury Mayor, Councillor Sarah McMahon, said the LRCI funding was a "much-needed boost".
"The Hawkesbury community will welcome this extended funding as it will ensure the huge pipeline of works currently underway in the Hawkesbury can continue," she said.
"This program is an important partnership between council and the Australian Government that will create long-lasting benefits for our community by fixing our local road networks - including the significant infrastructure damage sustained due to the floods."
The Government has drawn on the Australian Classification of Local Governments, as a framework underpinning the determination of eligible councils for this additional funding.
In March, the Government extended project construction timelines for Phases 1-3 of the program. Councils across Australia will now have until June 30, 2024 to complete works, giving them a much-needed extra year on the LRCI construction timeframes for all three phases.
Individual council allocations are available on the LRCI program website.
Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister, Catherine King, said the government was delivering on its election commitment.
"We know many councils across the country are struggling to maintain and improve their local road networks - especially following repeated flooding and other natural disasters in recent times," she said.
"We have listened to councils and are standing stand side-by-side with local governments to support them in their vital role in delivering critical infrastructure for their communities."
Regional Development, Local Government and Territories Minister, Kristy McBain, said Phases 1-4 of the LRCI program involve $3.25 billion of Australia Government funding, with Phases 1-3 supporting around 9,500 projects nationwide.
"We recognise the positive difference LRCI-supported projects make to communities," she said.
"We are steadfast in our support and recognition for local councils as trusted delivery partners of the crucial infrastructure and services communities need and deserve."
