New dealership offers quality used RVs Advertising Feature

Adam and Wayne from Holiday RVs in North Richmond. Picture supplied

One of the great Australian dreams is to hitch up a caravan or purchase an RV and travel around our great country.



The team at Holiday RVs in North Richmond are committed to helping you get ready for your next getaway with a range of quality used motorhomes, campervans and caravans.



Adam and Wayne started the business in October 2022 after tossing around the idea of opening their own dealership earlier that year.



"After many honest and open discussions, we questioned what will make us different from our competitors? How can we excel and go above and beyond? What would our point of difference be?" Adam said.



"The answers were quite clear. Our core values are providing quality RVs at budget prices while delivering a service that would be long remembered.



"After many sleepless nights, in what was a nerve-racking period for us both, leaving full time employment with kids and mortgages to take care of, we strongly believed and backed our experience and capabilities that we could seek and find quality RVs and caravans and deliver a more personal ongoing service to our customers."

Holiday RVs (HRV) is now in operation and takes great pride in selling an extensive range of selective RVs at wholesale prices catering for all lifestyles and budgets.

"We both have an eye for detail and will stay clear of any RV that may have issues or replicate issues down the track for our customers, as it's quite simply not what we are about," Adam said.



"Here at HRV, it's all personal, you can expect honesty and transparency with diligence. Prior to bringing any motorhome, caravan or campervan into stock we ask ourselves a simple question - 'would you sell this to your mother, brother or neighbour?' If the answer is no, we will simply walk away."

Since opening, Wayne and Adam have assisted over 22 local customers with selling their RV or caravan on consignment. The major benefits of selling and buying with HRV is that they offer finance packages and include a national warranty, whilst delivering Australia-wide.

Adam said that customers looking to enter the market should always seek professional advice and with over 25 years of retail RV experience, Adam and Wayne can certainly offer that.

"Just recently we had a local customer walk in, she was a single mother and she was in the process of transferring a deposit for a caravan - in a private purchase," Adam said.



"She asked Wayne about purchasing an annex for her new van. They both started talking, with Wayne investigating further, it turned out the listing was a scam and the matter was reported to police. Like the old saying 'if its too good to be true', it is often the case."

Wayne and Adam are enjoying the relaxed community and lifestyle in North Richmond and you can find them operating the dealership six days a week.



"We do it all from washing and cleaning the stock to advertising, banking and mowing the lawns. We also have a part-time RV technician," Adam said. "It's been very hands-on but I'll admit that we both thoroughly enjoy the day to day challenges."

Wayne is a local to the Hawkesbury region and can be found most weekends fishing along the Hawkesbury River with his children or bushwalking in the Blue Mountains, while Adam resides in Penrith.

