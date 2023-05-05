Hawkesbury Gazette
Aircraft engineers offered extra pants instead of a pay rise

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated May 6 2023 - 9:56am, first published May 5 2023 - 3:36pm
An extra pair of pants has been offered as a sweetener to aircraft engineers at RAAF Base Richmond, to break a deadlock in stalled pay negotiations.

