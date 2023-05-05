An extra pair of pants has been offered as a sweetener to aircraft engineers at RAAF Base Richmond, to break a deadlock in stalled pay negotiations.
The 100 engineers - who are contracted by Airbus Asia-Pacific to maintain the C-130 Hercules at Richmond - have been fighting for a pay increase.
The extra pants annually - a raise in clothing allowance - is part of a deal which will provide the engineers with a 2.5 per cent pay increase a year for three years.
Australian Workers' Union (AWU) NSW Branch Secretary, Tony Callinan, said he'd never seen pants used as a negotiating tactic.
"Workers won't be dacked while executives trouser obscene pay," he said. "The CEO of Airbus pockets $5.5 million annually, and King Gee work pants go for $55 at Lowes, that's 100,000 pairs of pants.
"These aircraft maintenance engineers like Hard Yakka, but this is ridiculous.
"Management are truly flying by the seat of their pants if they think these engineers will cop this deal."
The aircraft maintenance engineers have not received a pay rise in 18 months as negotiations have dragged on, despite inflation running at 7.8 per cent annually.
Union officials say Airbus has been stonewalling in negotiations. Workers at the RAAF Base Richmond have begun industrial action and in response Airbus has locked the workers out as the dispute continues.
Mr Callinan called the offered 2.5 per cent pay rise "pitiful" and well below industry standard, which is at 3.1 per cent "at a minimum".
He added that the idea workers would accept the deal because of a pair of pants "is laughable and insulting in equal measure", and said the offer was "a new low when it comes to negotiating in bad faith in this industry".
"Employers issue workers with work pants because they're required to under the Work Health and Safety Act and this mob are trying to make out it's a win for the workers, it's pretty pathetic.
"Airbus is asking highly skilled aircraft engineers to accept a dud deal worse than their colleagues doing the same work in places like Townsville, Darwin, and Oakey, despite Sydneysiders having a far higher cost of living.
Mr Callinan said Airbus hasn't altered its position during negotiations.
"All they've done is change the way they present their figures to make it look like they are moving, which is basically just being deceptive," he said. "Oh, and they've also offered the pants.
"If Airbus want to keep treating their workforce so disrespectfully they are willing to fight for what is right."
An Airbus Asia Pacific spokesperson confirmed negotiations are ongoing,
"We are engaged in discussions with our employees in Richmond, and are working with them in an effort to achieve a resolution that is positive and fair," they said.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
