Check out two of Hawkesbury's lessor known resting places

May 8 2023 - 1:00pm
The Turnbulls are another well-known family associated with the Hawkesbury. These headstones are located at the Sackville Reach Cemetery. Image by Michelle Nichols.
The Turnbulls are another well-known family associated with the Hawkesbury. These headstones are located at the Sackville Reach Cemetery. Image by Michelle Nichols.

Hawkesbury Library Service will lead locals on an interesting tour of a pair of the city's lessor-known cemeteries later this week.

