Check out two of Hawkesbury's lessor known resting places

Hawkesbury Library Service will lead locals on an interesting tour of a pair of the city's lessor-known cemeteries later this week.
First up will be a stop at Sackville Reach, followed by a vist to Wilberforce.
The tour will be held on Thursday, May 11, from 10am to 11.45am. It will be repeated on Saturday, May 13.
The small Anglican cemetery on the riverbank at Sackville Reach was established in the late 1820s and has more than 80 headstones.
A number of the families associated with Hawkesbury's riverboat history are buried at the site, including Captain Manning, who operated passenger and cargo vessels along the river.
Also buried at Sackville are Richard Wall and his two daughters, who were tragically drowned when their boat overturned during a storm, traveling from Windsor to their home at Lower Portland in 1881.
The Wilberforce cemetery is a little older and much larger, containing more than 460 headstones. The oldest inscription dates from 1815.
There are 13 first and second fleeters buried at Wilberforce, including Matthew Everingham, who was accidentally drowned on Christmas Day in 1817.
Tour attendees will also visit the headstone of John Wenban, the local schoolmaster, who died in 1859 when he was thrown out of a cart.
The tours are are being held as part of the annual Australian Heritage Festival run by the National Trust during May. It is Australia's biggest festival of heritage and culture. For more details visit nationaltrust.org/ahf/nsw/
The tours cost $10 per person and bookings are essential. Visit hawkesburylibrary/eventbrite.com or call 4560 4460 to secure your place.
