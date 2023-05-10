Drewy's Footy Fever: Magic Moments

It has been another successful week of footy with a three day sell out of Brisbane's Magic Round 2023.
Close to 400 players coaches and support staff arrived in Queensland last weekend for a 72 hour festival of footy. Eight great games were played in front of huge crowds, and it achieved fantastic TV ratings.
The Panthers got up and are now in 3rd place, but I am feeling sorry for the Dragons fans. Five losses in a row by a combined total of just 13 points means they simply don't know how to win.
Winners get the job done when it's close and the game is on the line. This year, the Red V management, coaching and playing group are not winners.
The tourist and small business operators of southeast Queensland benefit greatly from Magic Round.
It reportedly brings $28 million into the Queensland economy with sold out hotels and pumping bars and restaurants. The huge crowd says it all - footy fans love this event, and many opt to make it a magic weekend in Brisbane with 40pc flying in from interstate.
Brisbane's hosting rights expire after 2024 and even though they want to keep it, the NRL has reportedly received "exceptionally strong interest" from Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and even Auckland to bid for the event.
New Zealand makes sense with Mt Smart or the larger Eden Park very capable of such an event. They have regularly held big Union weekends such as the Nines and Sevens tournaments. We also need to keep investing in NZ for the future of league in the Pacific.
Melbourne is a no brainer. They love all sport, and the Storm are the definition of success. Marvel Stadium is covered which also means a rain free weekend. The only problem I can see is a Matt Burton bomb hitting the roof.
Sydney has got two world-class venues in CommBank Stadium at Parramatta and Allianz Stadium at Moore Park. This could be a combined Magic Round with NRLW also being involved. The whole city will be Rugby League Central.
We cannot compete with AFL in Adelaide and Perth if we only take across an occasional State of Origin game. Those games are always full houses, so there is no reason why they won't support a whole weekend of footy.
I know I would want to fly Justine to Western Australia for the weekend to watch some footy, drive down to Margaret River and make it a great romantic adventure.
Perth, Adelaide and New Zealand will struggle with the eastern seaboard time differences for TV coverage, but I am sure the crowds and the brand exposure certainly make up for it.
I think all cities should have a go and make the current Las Vegas proposal a Magic Round also.
Of course, if we send all NRL teams to Vegas then the Hawkesbury Gazette will also need to send their best sports journalist to cover the games. That just makes sense!
Well, my tips still aren't going well but I will try to give it a go. It's another tough weekend, but I am backing the Storm, Warriors, Panthers, Rabbitohs, Cowboys, Raiders, Knights and Sea Eagles.
