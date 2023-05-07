Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Water compliance officers visit Hawkesbury this week

May 8 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NRAR outreach officers arrive at a property inspection. Image supplied.
NRAR outreach officers arrive at a property inspection. Image supplied.

Officers from the Natural Resources Access Regulator (NRAR) will visit around 50 properties in North Richmond, Mulgrave, Freemans Reach, Windsor and McGraths Hill this week to spread the message of compliance with NSW water laws.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.