Water compliance officers visit Hawkesbury this week

Officers from the Natural Resources Access Regulator (NRAR) will visit around 50 properties in North Richmond, Mulgrave, Freemans Reach, Windsor and McGraths Hill this week to spread the message of compliance with NSW water laws.
The independent water regulator's education and engagement director Keeley Reynolds said site visits aimed to help water users to comply, give them confidence to meet their obligations, and equip them with the right information for their situation.
"This is about helping landholders to understand key aspects of water management while offering support and guidance so they can comply with the rules," she said.
"We know the majority of people want to do the right thing, and we want to help them get there."
When the outreach officers visit a property they typically meet with the landowner first and then check on such things as logbooks, the way works are constructed and how water is being used on the site.
Water users in the region have until December 1, 2024, to install compliant meters and NRAR officers can help them prepare far in advance of the deadline.
"By 1 December next year, landholders in this region with surface water pumps more than 100mm and groundwater bores more than 200mm need to have installed a fully compliant meter to measure their water use," Ms Reynolds said.
"It might seem like a long way off, but now is the time to start the process so that when the deadline arrives, you will be ready.
"Our officers can answer all your questions and point you in the right direction to comply."
The NSW Department of Planning and Environment has developed a metering guidance tool, which will help water users determine if they need to meet the new rules.
