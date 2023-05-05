Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Hawkesbury History: Ethelbert Ambrook Southee, OBE

By Carol Roberts, Hawkesbury Historical Society
May 6 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captain Ethelbert Ambrook Southee, B Sc and Rhodes Scholar 1913 in his British Expeditionary Force uniform taken in 1918. Source, The Record, Sydney Boys High School, Volume 9, Number 3, June 1918.
Captain Ethelbert Ambrook Southee, B Sc and Rhodes Scholar 1913 in his British Expeditionary Force uniform taken in 1918. Source, The Record, Sydney Boys High School, Volume 9, Number 3, June 1918.

Ethelbert Ambrook (Bert) Southee arrived at Hawkesbury Agricultural College, Richmond in 1921 to take over as Principal from Henry William Potts who had held the position from 1902.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.