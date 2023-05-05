Hawkesbury History: Ethelbert Ambrook Southee, OBE

Born at Cootamundra, NSW Bert Southee attended the local public school now known as Cootamundra E A Southee Public School before winning a scholarship to Sydney High School (Sydney Boys High School) in 1904. His English-born father, Frederick, a well-respected butcher, baker, publican and gold miner in and around Cootamundra, had died suddenly of heart failure the year before and it was Fred's youngest son, Bert, who discovered his father's body. His mother, Catherine Charlotte McCutcheon of Adelong, died in 1916.