Hawkesbury History: Ethelbert Ambrook Southee, OBE

Ethelbert Ambrook (Bert) Southee arrived at Hawkesbury Agricultural College, Richmond in 1921 to take over as Principal from Henry William Potts who had held the position from 1902.
Southee, who had cut short the conferral of a PhD from Cornell University, New York to take up the appointment, was an expert in plant breeding, plant pathology and farm crops.
Building on the work of Professor Potts, who oversaw the introduction of a diploma in dairying and developed studs of poultry, sheep, pigs, cattle and horses, Southee improved existing courses and introduced new ones such as agricultural geography and economics. During his tenure, the College continued to grow and new buildings were constructed including a block of science laboratories.
Born at Cootamundra, NSW Bert Southee attended the local public school now known as Cootamundra E A Southee Public School before winning a scholarship to Sydney High School (Sydney Boys High School) in 1904. His English-born father, Frederick, a well-respected butcher, baker, publican and gold miner in and around Cootamundra, had died suddenly of heart failure the year before and it was Fred's youngest son, Bert, who discovered his father's body. His mother, Catherine Charlotte McCutcheon of Adelong, died in 1916.
Southee went on to graduate from Sydney University in 1912 with a Bachelor of Science. In the following year, he graduated Batchelor of Science in Agriculture and the same year was awarded a Rhodes Scholarship to attend Oxford University, England where he studied Botany.
The start of World War I interrupted Southee's studies and in 1914 he enlisted in the British Expeditionary Force, serving in Belgium, France and Italy. Attaining the rank of Major, Southee was twice mentioned in despatches and on his discharge in 1919 was made an Officer of the British Empire (OBE).
He had returned to Australia by this time and had married Charlotte Elizabeth Lappin in 1918. After his discharge Southee returned to Oxford University where he graduated a Batchelor of Arts in 1920 then earned a Master of Arts and was elected a Fellow of the Linnean Society of London.
An exceptional sportsman, Southee won many championships during his high school, university and Army years. Remembered by some at Hawkesbury College as a strict disciplinarian, he encouraged all students to participate in competitive sports and represent the College colours, maroon and gold, known as 'blood and mustard'.
During Southee's time at Richmond, he supported the Old Boys' Union, the Australian Institute of Agricultural Science and the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW. The Horticultural Pavilion, Sydney Showground is named in Southee's honour, as is the E A Southee International Scholarship and a street in Richmond which runs parallel to Western Sydney University (formerly Hawkesbury Agricultural College).
Bert Southee retired in 1954 after 33 years of service to Hawkesbury Agricultural College. He died in Newport in December 1968 aged 78 years and was buried in Mona Vale Cemetery.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.