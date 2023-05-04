Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Salvos call for community support for Red Shield Appeal in North West Sydney

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
May 4 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Salvation Army in Sydney's North and North West is urging the community to get involved in this year's Red Shield Appeal, with funds raised locally staying local to support community services and programs in the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.