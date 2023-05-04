Salvos call for community support for Red Shield Appeal in North West Sydney

The Salvation Army in Sydney's North and North West is urging the community to get involved in this year's Red Shield Appeal, with funds raised locally staying local to support community services and programs in the area.
While all Australians are feeling the pinch of the cost of living pressures, it's more extreme for some. The Salvos are seeing more and more people living below the breadline - skipping meals, going without prescribed medications, struggling to keep the lights on.
The Salvos aim to raise $1.9 million during the appeal this year to support community members doing it tough.
There are a number of ways to get involved, including community collection points, door-knocking, online fundraising, or organising a collection at your workplace, school or sporting event.
"If you've ever thought about volunteering, now is the time," said Major David Collinson, The Salvation Army's Public Relations Secretary for NSW.
"Grab your friends, your workmates, or make it a family outing or a group activity for your club - just get involved. The community needs your support more than ever.
"We don't want anybody in Sydney's North or North West to struggle alone - times are tough, but we can get through it together, with your support."
The Red Shield Appeal weekend is set for May 20 and 21, however there are a number of volunteer opportunities available throughout May. Get in touch with your local Salvos by visiting salvationarmy.org.au.
"The North and North Western suburbs of Sydney will do their bit to help their neighbour, and their community," said Mr Collinson.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.