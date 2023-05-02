From Dunkin' Donuts to Red Frogs: The weird and wacky beers to expect at GABS

For more than a decade, the Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular (GABS) has been sharing the craft beer love and 2023 is shaping up to be one of the biggest and best years yet.
GABS is all about taking your favourite kinds of beers and adding a little something extra to make them even more awesome, and this year there will be a whopping 120 brand spanking new, unique, never before tasted craft beers brewed just for GABS.
Among these GABS Festival Beers will be Blackman's Brewery's Red frog - Raspberry dark lager, Frexi Brewing's Pizza beer - Gose, ATOMIC's VoVo Whip - Kettle Sour, Good Land Brewing Co's Bananarama Pina Colada - Fruit Sour, Bright Brewery's Drinkin' Donuts Imperial Jam Donut Golden Ale, and Moffat Beach Brewing Co's Can't Beet A Root - Classic Pilsner.
This year's GABS brews is dominated by IPAs, followed by Sours, Stouts and Lagers.
Whether you're a craft beer newbie or a seasoned connoisseur, you're bound to find something on the menu that will make your taste buds dance with joy.
This year's GABS welcomes back some international rockstars with California's Sierra Nevada, the USA's first billion dollar independent brewery and global sensation, Cloudwater from Manchester in the UK.
Although beer takes centre stage, GABS is an experience like none other, with debuts from Archie Rose, Monkey Shoulder Whisky and Yellow Tail Wines, along with some seltzers, ciders and non alc options, the GABS experience ensures all palates are catered for.
Attendees will get the chance to hang out with some of the best brewers around, chat, learn and share stories around some amazing drops.
There will be street food, entertainment, silent disco, beer info, fun games and a ton of other exciting stuff.
Among the brewers set to visit GABS in 2023 is Australia's top rated brewery on Untappd, Mountain Culture Beer Co.
Off the back of its GABS Hottest 100 win, Mountain Culture Co-owner and Head Brewer, DJ McCready, said they are looking to put on a "pretty big show" at the festival.
"Especially with Sydney and Melbourne, we're looking to get out and really go big with the stall, a lot of different beer options," he said. "A couple of surprise beers we have coming up that we brewed with overseas breweries.
"Our GABS beer this year is also a collaboration beer with freestyle hops from a farm out of New Zealand that's doing some really big things in the craft beer scene, and we've got a fairly new variety of hops that we're using from them."
Mr McCready said they were hoping to make a "giant feature" of Status Quo (Hottest 100 winner) at the Mountain Culture stall this year.
"A lot of the folks who would have voted for it are going to be there, so we want to try and do a few special things around that," he said.
"I'm just looking forward to high-fiving and drinking beers with all the people that have supported us.
"I just can't wait to get out there and hopefully have a lot of fun with folks. Have an awesome time. A bit of a party."
GABSwill come to Sydney at the ICC Darling Harbour on Saturday and Sunday, June 2 to 3. For tickets and further information, visit gabsfestival.com.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.