When Mandy and Oat Vaiyaboon moved to the border of Kurrajong and Blaxlands Ridge in May 2021 to open up a Thai restaurant, they weren't sure what to expect.
Two-years on The Baan Kurrajong is doing brilliantly.
The Vaiyaboon's restaurant - on Blaxlands Ridge Road - has become a local favourite and managed to receive plenty of business during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2021, doing just takeaway.
"We were fine. We managed really well. The locals really supported us, which is really nice ... but it's been nice having dine-ins now," said Ms Vaiyaboon.
Word of mouth has been the main source of clientele growth for The Baan, with the couple finding that "everyone seems to live down the road".
This isn't the first Thai restaurant Mr and Ms Vaiyaboon have owned and operated. Set up by Oat's dad, they ran one down in Port Fairy, Victoria for 10 years.
"Oat's dad and stepmom taught us everything we know. All the recipes come from his family. They're all written in Thai in a little book that only he can read," said Ms Vaiyaboon.
The pair eventually sold the venue and both hailing from Sydney, decided to move back to be closer to their extended family.
The husband and wife team say they love their Hawkesbury location.
"We sort of pop up out of nowhere here, but I think that works to our advantage, because there is so little around here," said Ms Vaiyaboon. "There's a lot of people that live around here and I think that's really worked well for us being where we are."
The Baan are hoping to pick up some extra business over weekends.
"Weekend lunch times. We're open, but we're not very busy," said Ms Vaiyaboon. "We sort of use that time to prepare for our nights, which are so busy. We're always fully booked on weekend nights.
"And because it's really just us and a handful of staff that run it ... we don't want to overwhelm ourselves. But as tourism starting to pick up, I think we'd like that lunch trade to be a little bit more.
"A lot of people come around for the flower farm, they go up to Bilpin, and places like that. They don't realise that we're not actually a big detour from that. So we sort of hoping to get that. Going forwards. It's growing a bit more now that things are opening up."
The Baan are also making a few changes to their menu, adding in cocktails and introducing a few new things to the food menu.
"I think we just want to concentrate on what we sell the most and take out stuff that we don't really sell, just so that the menu is a bit more streamlined and easier on the kitchen," said Mr Vaiyaboon, who with a sous-chef pretty much cooks everything.
The couple has plans for the venue, including improving the outdoor area and opening up more spaces.
The Baan Kurrajong is open Wednesday to Friday 5-9pm, and Saturday and Sunday 12-3pm and 5-9pm.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
